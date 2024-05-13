Congress Chief Kharge Intensifies Electoral Bond Critique: PM Modi Rewards BJP Donors with Contracts
Those who gave BJP 'chanda', PM Modi gave them 'dhandha': Congress president Kharge sharpens attack over electoral bonds.
