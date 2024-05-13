PM Modi pays homage to Madan Mohan Malviya, leads roadshow in Varanasi
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi garlands statue of Madan Mohan Malviya, holds roadshow in Varanasi.
