Former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna Granted Bail in Kidnap Case by Court
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
JD(S) MLA H D Revanna granted bail by court in kidnap case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
