Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Claim: PoK to Join India if BJP Wins 400+ Lok Sabha Seats
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:02 IST
PoK will merge with India if BJP gets 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Jharkhand.
