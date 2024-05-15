PM Modi Acclaims India's Globally Recognized COVID-19 Response at Maharashtra Rally
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:16 IST
Entire world is praising the way India fought against coronavirus: PM Modi at rally in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
