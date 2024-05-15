BJP to Release Judicial Panel Report Exposing Loss of Jagannath Temple's Keys if Elected in Odisha: Amit Shah
BJP to make public judicial commission report on missing keys of Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar if it comes to power in Odisha: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
