Delhi Police Investigates Alleged Assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal at CM Kejriwal's Residence
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police team reaches AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house in connection with alleged assault on her at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
