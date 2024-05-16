Left Menu

ED to file case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, confirms to SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:28 IST
  Country: India
  • India

We are proposing to file prosecution complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP shortly. It is in pipeline: ED tells SC.

