ED to file case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, confirms to SC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:28 IST
We are proposing to file prosecution complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP shortly. It is in pipeline: ED tells SC.
