PM Modi asserts in Fatehpur rally: Rahul Gandhi's absence from Amethi confirms my prediction
PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 17-05-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 13:29 IST
I predicted that Rahul Gandhi won't dare to contest from Amethi, it has been confirmed: PM Modi at poll rally in UP's Fatehpur.
