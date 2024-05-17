Delhi Police Swarm Kejriwal’s Residence Post Swati Maliwal FIR
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 16:53 IST
A day after FIR registered in Swati Maliwal 'assault' case, Delhi Police, forensics team at CM Arvind Kejriwal's house: Officials.
