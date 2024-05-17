AAP Leader Atishi Claims Assault on Maliwal Part of BJP Plot to Frame CM Kejriwal
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:11 IST
Swati Maliwal 'assault': Incident proves it was BJP conspiracy; Maliwal was made its face to frame CM Kejriwal, claims AAP leader Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
