India Would Be Five Decades Ahead If Congress Dissolved: PM Modi in Mumbai
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Had Congress been disbanded as Gandhiji suggested, India would have been ahead at least by five decades: PM Modi at rally in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden blames China, Japan and India's economic woes on 'xenophobia'
Champions Trophy: PCB shortlists Lahore as venue for India's all games
Hope Palestine's UN bid to be reconsidered, endorsed: India
India, Norway extend health cooperation with 4th phase of NIPI
Hernández Injury Jolts PSG Ahead of Champions League Semifinal Second Leg