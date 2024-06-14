Rajasthan Sees Temperature Drop Amid Thunderstorms and Light Rains

The maximum temperature in parts of Rajasthan fell by one to two degrees Celsius, with Ganganagar experiencing the highest at 45.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Light rains were noted across various regions. Predictions from the Meteorological Department indicate thunderstorm activity in western Rajasthan for the next three days and in eastern Rajasthan for the next four to five days.

Sangaria (Hanumangrh) reported a day temperature of 44.4 degrees, while Pilani recorded 43.9 degrees. Churu and Alwar both saw 43.8 degrees, and Dholpur recorded 43.4 degrees.

Radheshyam Sharma, in charge of the Jaipur Meteorological Center, mentioned that in the last 24 hours, eastern parts of the state experienced thunderstorms and rain, while heat waves were witnessed in northern parts.

He added that Bhainsrorgarh in Chittorgarh received the maximum rainfall at 27 mm, followed by Malpura in Tonk with 9 mm, Arai in Ajmer with 8 mm, and Nathdwara in Rajsamand with 6 mm over the past 24 hours.

