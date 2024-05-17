"PM Modi's Dictatorship: Kejriwal Warns of Democracy's End at INDIA Alliance Rally"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:32 IST
PM Modi wants to finish democracy; he is taking country towards dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA alliance rally in Mumbai.
