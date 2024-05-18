Horror Blaze in Haryana: Bus Fire Claims 8 Lives, Injures 20+
PTI | Nuh | Updated: 18-05-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 08:42 IST
- Country:
- India
At least 8 killed, over 20 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana's Nuh: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Siblings Murder Case: Fugitive Father Remains Elusive, Delhi Police Reports
Churchgoer's Gun Fails to Fire During Attempted Shooting, State Police Report
Guv Allegation Probe Stalled, Police Report No Progress
Peru police report 13 dead in Andean highway crash
Peru police report 13 dead in Andean highway crash