"Yogi Adityanath Claims Aurangzeb's Influence in Congress at Malegaon Rally"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 13:20 IST
- India
Aurangzeb's soul has crept into Congress: Yogi Adityanath at election rally in Malegaon, Maharashtra.
