Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves one-month extension in service of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande: Defence Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 17:42 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Defence Ministry
- Appointments Committee of Cabinet
