BJP, RSS people openly saying they will change constitution; we will not allow this to happen: Rahul Gandhi at Paliganj rally.
PTI | Paliganj | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP, RSS people openly saying they will change constitution; we will not allow this to happen: Rahul Gandhi at Paliganj rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- RSS
- India
- Constitution
- Paliganj rally
- politics
- democracy
- changes
- opposition
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Charges RJD, Congress with Appeasement Politics at Hajipur Rally
SC: Municipal Solid Waste Processing Critical for Delhi, Politics Should Not Interfere
"Constitution has given us the right...": Groom goes to vote in wedding attire in Srinagar
"Irreparable loss for Bihar politics": Samrat Chaudhary condoles demise of former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi
BJP's ideologies aligned with Constitution, Congress has diluted it: Himanta