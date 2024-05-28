INDIA bloc will end 50 pc cap on reservation: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in UP's Bansgaon.
PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc will end 50 pc cap on reservation: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in UP's Bansgaon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polling Commences in 13 Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in Phase Four of Lok Sabha Elections
Journalist Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur
Tragic Road Accident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Claims Six Lives
"People have rejected SP-Congress alliance": Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Brajesh Pathak
Kota NEET aspirant found alive in Uttar Pradesh