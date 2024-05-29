Thai prosecutors say former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be indicted for royal defamation, reports AP.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 29-05-2024 08:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 08:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
