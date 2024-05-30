After decades, time for full majority government at Centre to score hat-trick: PM Modi on BJP-led govt returning to power.
PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
