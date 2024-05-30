Work on roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's third term has been completed: PM Modi at rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.
PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
