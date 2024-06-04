Counting of votes begins for 14 Lok Sabha seats, one assembly bypoll in Jharkhand: official.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Counting of votes begins for 14 Lok Sabha seats, one assembly bypoll in Jharkhand: official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polling for 5 Lok Sabha, 35 assembly seats begins in Odisha amid tight security
Bihar: Voting begins for 5 LS seats amid tight security
Odisha Repolling Ensures Fair Elections Amid Tight Security
Lalu Prasad's Bold Predictions for India's Political Future
South Africa's Political Future in Flux: Coalition Talks Begin Amid Uncertainty