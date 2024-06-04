Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar register wins from Gurgaon and Faridabad seats, respectively: EC data.
PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar register wins from Gurgaon and Faridabad seats, respectively: EC data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amid Voting Slowdown
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Haryana's Jagadhri attacks PM Modi, calls him 'Jhoothon ka Sardar'.
I can say with surety that Modi government is not returning to power: Congress president Kharge in Haryana.
This fight is between people and Modi, people and BJP. People are fed up with them: Kharge in Haryana.
Kharge Labels Modi 'King of Liars' as Congress Battles BJP's Ideology in Haryana