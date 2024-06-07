Assuming normal monsoon, the inflation expected to be 4.5 per cent in current fiscal with risk evenly balanced: RBI governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:17 IST
Assuming normal monsoon, the inflation expected to be 4.5 per cent in current fiscal with risk evenly balanced: RBI governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Referendum Proposal: Delaying Elections for Economic Stability
Labour Party Pledges Economic Stability Ahead of Early Election
Labour Party Vows Economic Stability with Pro-Business Stance in Early Election
Sri Lanka Defers Debt Payments, Eyes Economic Stability
Not in a position to comment on fiscal consolidation, says RBI Governor Das.