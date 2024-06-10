S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman retain external affairs and finance portfolios respectively: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman retain external affairs and finance portfolios respectively: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Josef Newgarden Triumphs in Historic Indianapolis 500 Back-to-Back Win Amid Scandal
Josef Newgarden's Historic Indianapolis 500 Victory: A Triumph Amidst Controversy
Cyclone Remal Wreaks Havoc in Coastal Bangladesh and India
Officials of India, Maldives hold review meeting, take stock of Indian grant-funded community development projects
Israel allocates millions to establish local government youth departments