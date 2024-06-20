Left Menu

Informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Kolkata Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action: Governor Bose.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:34 IST
Informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Kolkata Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action: Governor Bose.
Informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Kolkata Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action: Governor Bose.

