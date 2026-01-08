J-K Security Review Meet: Amit Shah directs forces to continue counter terror operations in a mission mode

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed all security forces to "continue counter terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode," chairing a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir. Shah also directed all security agencies to "remain alert and continue to work in synergy to ensure that the gains achieved after abrogation of Article 370 are sustained and we achieve the goal of 'terror-free J&K' at the earliest."

The Home Minister also assured that "all the resources will be made available in this endeavour." The minister further said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eliminating terrorism, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) quoting Shah.

Reiterating the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the MHA statement mentioned that Shah said the terror eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government. He also appreciates the efforts of the security agencies to strengthen the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Director General Police of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of Central Armed Police Forces and other senior officers were present in the meeting. This was the first such high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir chaired this year by the Home Minister.

This comes as a major combing and search operation is underway in the forest area of Kamadh Nullah in Kathua district following an encounter between security forces and terrorists, said the officials. An exchange of fire had taken place on Wednesday between the J&K Police and terrorists.

"SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police Jammu said in a post on X. The IGP further added, "Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG is relentlessly engaging the terrorists. Teams of CRPF are also participating in the Joint Op." (ANI)

