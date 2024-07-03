Govt constitutes various cabinet committees including on security, economic affairs, and political affairs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt constitutes various cabinet committees including on security, economic affairs, and political affairs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Vows to Strengthen Health System, Ensure Inclusive Governance
Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance
G20 to work for advancing good governance
Paper Leaks Unveil Governance Deficit in Modi Government: TMC MP Ghose
Indian CEOs Highlight the Crucial Role of AI Governance in Business Transformation