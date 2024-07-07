Death toll in Surat building collapse rises to seven: Police.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Death toll in Surat building collapse rises to seven: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GST Council recos Rs 20 lakh limit for filing of appeal by Tax Authorities before Appellate Tribunal, Rs 1cr for HC, Rs 2cr for SC:FM.
Authorities Seek Leads in New Mexico Wildfire Arson Cases
Kolkata Metro Railway authorities advance timing of experimental night services
Assam Authorities Urge Illegal Settlers to Vacate Government Land
Kenyan Authorities Threaten KTN News Over Protest Coverage