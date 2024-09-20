People are saying their sentiments were hurt. Should I spare them when unpardonable mistakes were committed, asks AP CM Naidu on laddu row.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
People are saying their sentiments were hurt. Should I spare them when unpardonable mistakes were committed, asks AP CM Naidu on laddu row.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Central Team Visits Andhra Pradesh's Flood-Ravaged Districts
Ramoji Group Donates Rs 5 Crore for Flood Relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Central Team Assesses Flood Devastation in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Braces for More Rain as New Low Pressure Area Forms
Central Government Team Evaluates Flood Damage in Andhra Pradesh