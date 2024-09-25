All contracts being given to Adanis, it's not 'Make in India' but 'make in Adani programme: Rahul Gandhi at Jammu rally.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
