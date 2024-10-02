It is important that the conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension: India on escalating tensions in West Asia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
It is important that the conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension: India on escalating tensions in West Asia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supporting Democracy in Bangladesh: Verma Stresses Peaceful Transition
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Echoes PM Modi's Call for Diplomacy Over War
We are talking to both Meitei and Kuki communities for lasting peace in Manipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Government Initiates Peace Talks and Border Fencing in Manipur
Government Strives for Peace in Manipur and Election Reforms