Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 8 dead as typhoon batters island's south, reports AP.
PTI | Taipei | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:09 IST
Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 8 dead as typhoon batters island's south, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deadly Portuguese Wildfires Push Emergency Services to Their Limits
Heightened Security Measures at Oktoberfest After Deadly Incident in Solingen
Junior Doctors' Protests Intensify Amidst High-Profile Investigations in Kolkata
Bird Flu Migrates from Poultry to Dairy Herds: Missouri Case Sparks Investigations
Karnataka Withdraws General Consent for CBI Investigations