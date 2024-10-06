There is no democracy in Delhi, there is LG Raaj in Delhi: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
There is no democracy in Delhi, there is LG Raaj in Delhi: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 families instrumental in spread of terror in J-K, this election is to put an end to politics of Gandhis, Abdullahs, Muftis: Amit Shah.
Alliance with National Conference for J-K Assembly polls was necessary to remove BJP from politics: Congress chief Kharge in Jammu.
Supreme Court on Defamation: 'You Cannot Be Touchy in Politics'
Jammu and Kashmir's BJP Influence: Andrabi Praises PM Modi's Governance
BJP was born from RSS; want to know from Mohan Bhagwat if they are satisfied with BJP's politics: Arvind Kejriwal.