Terrorism a serious challenge to global peace, security; to face it, forces believing in humanity will have to work together: PM Modi.
PTI | Vientiane | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:31 IST
Terrorism a serious challenge to global peace, security; to face it, forces believing in humanity will have to work together: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Singapore Furniture Collaboration: A New Era of Opportunities
Team Korea Boosts Economic Ties in Puducherry with Strategic Collaboration
Zuckerberg Signals Investment in EssilorLuxottica for Long-Term Collaboration
Accelerating Rainwater Harvesting: Government Emphasizes Cross-Ministry Collaboration
AJIO and H&M Collaboration: A New Era of Fashion E-Tailing