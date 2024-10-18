Final draft of rules and regulations for implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand submitted to govt: Officials.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Final draft of rules and regulations for implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand submitted to govt: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crime Wave in Delhi: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Blames Central Government
Dr. Shane Reti Welcomes Promising Progress on Government's Health Targets
Orphaned Siblings in Odisha Await Government Aid
Government Launches FamilyBoost to Help Families with ECE Costs
Uttar Pradesh Government Paves Way for Seamless Scholarship Disbursement for IIT Students