Different local sources of pollution identified at 13 hotspots; 80 anti-smog guns to be deployed to check air dust: Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Different local sources of pollution identified at 13 hotspots; 80 anti-smog guns to be deployed to check air dust: Gopal Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drifting Cargo: The Rising Environmental Peril of Lost Shipping Containers
Green Prosperity: Balancing Economy and Environment
Water Companies Penalized for Environmental Failures Amidst Privatization Scandal
Assam's Conservationist Shines at Global Environmental Forums
Aravalli Forest Auction Raises Environmental and Administrative Concerns