Haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach breaking point: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA seat-sharing talks.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach breaking point: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA seat-sharing talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stalemate on Nuclear Talks: No Preconditions, No Negotiations
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations
Shiv Sena Leader Faces Jail Time Over Defamatory Remarks
Shiv Sena Minister's Convoy in Collision, No Injuries to Sanjay Rathod
EU-China EV Trade Negotiations: Striving for Fair Competition