We will introduce Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand but keep tribals out of its ambit: Shah in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
We will introduce Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand but keep tribals out of its ambit: Shah in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Our education system fails to teach us about indigenous people; history of tribals, farmers, OBCs destroyed: Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
BJP trying to destroy tribals' heritage, history, tradition, medical practices: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
Only 3 OBCs among top 90 IAS officers in bureaucracy; no Dalits, tribals in finance ministry: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
Integrating Gender Equality in Climate Strategies: A Path to Sustainable and Inclusive Development
Tanzania's Path to Gender Equality: Legal Reforms to Ending Violence Against Women