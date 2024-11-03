Not sure whether I will be going, fingers crossed: Rohit hints at missing opening Test against Australia due to personal reasons.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:00 IST
Not sure whether I will be going, fingers crossed: Rohit hints at missing opening Test against Australia due to personal reasons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jorge Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying
Rizwan Poised to Lead Pakistan Against Australia in White-Ball Series
Ruturaj Gaikwad Poised to Lead India A in Key Australia Series
Jordan Cox Set for England Test Debut Amid Smith's Absence
Controversy Surrounds New Sanctions Monitoring Team Against North Korea