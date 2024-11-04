Congress, RJD committed barbaric crimes on tribals in Jharkhand: PM Modi in Chaibasa.
PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress, RJD committed barbaric crimes on tribals in Jharkhand: PM Modi in Chaibasa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Congress
- RJD
- Jharkhand
- Chaibasa
- tribal crimes
- misgovernance
- accountability
- justice
- tribals
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress will scrap reservation for tribals, hand it over to their vote bank: PM Modi in Jharkhand's Chaibasa.
Conspiracy hatched by JMM-Congress to alter Jharkhand's demography for vote bank: PM Modi at Chaibasa rally.
History will be scripted in Jharkhand this time with BJP winning highest number of seats: PM Modi in Chaibasa.
Modi worships those rejected by others: PM at poll rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa.
BJP Faces Internal Challenges in Chaibasa as Elections Loom