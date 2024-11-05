Private properties matter: Justice B V Nagarathna partially disagrees with CJI, while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia dissents.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Private properties matter: Justice B V Nagarathna partially disagrees with CJI, while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia dissents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice B V Nagarathna on nine-judge SC bench dissents with majority verdict that centre lacks power to regulate industrial alcohol.
Trudeau Faces New Challenges Amid Growing Dissent
Controversy and Dissent: Georgia's Disputed Parliamentary Election
Spy or Dissenter? The Daniel Khalife Trial Unfolds
Private properties: Justice Nagarathna, in her dissent, says judges from past can't be condemned for views adopted at previous point in time.