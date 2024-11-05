Congress ruled country for long but did not implement any scheme for poor people, claims UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Jharkhand's Koderma.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
