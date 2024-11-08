People found their voice after passage of special status resolution; burden is off their shoulders: CM Abdullah in J-K Assembly.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
People found their voice after passage of special status resolution; burden is off their shoulders: CM Abdullah in J-K Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beyoncé's Rallying Cry: Freedom and Unity in Houston
Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces Intensify Efforts Against Terrorism
Vowing Justice in Jammu and Kashmir: A Promise to Combat Terrorism
Combating Terrorism: Strengthening Security in Jammu and Kashmir
BJP Celebrates Accession Day: A Tribute to Jammu and Kashmir's Historical Legacy