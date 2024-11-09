Will hang corrupt people upside down: Amit Shah at Palamu rally in poll-bound Jharkhand.
PTI | Palamu | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Will hang corrupt people upside down: Amit Shah at Palamu rally in poll-bound Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- corruption
- Jharkhand
- Palamu
- rally
- elections
- governance
- accountability
- transparency
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP Gains Momentum: BJP Leaders Switch Sides as Maharashtra Elections Loom
NCP Unveils Second List for Maharashtra Elections
Congress Unveils Candidate List for High-Stakes By-Elections
Zeeshan Siddiqui Joins NCP: A Political Reshuffle Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Freedom Rally: Harris and Beyoncé Stand Against Texas Abortion Ban