SC directs that proceedings of demolition shall be videographed.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:05 IST
- Country:
- India
SC directs that proceedings of demolition shall be videographed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin's Nuclear Drill Directive: A Strategic Move for Moscow
High Court Grants Stay on Proceedings Against Doctor in Badge Controversy
Crackdown on Politically Motivated Crimes in Maharashtra: Election Commission's Directive
Ensuring Student Safety: A Directive to Schools
Congress Demands BJP Accountability on Jharkhand Coal Royalties