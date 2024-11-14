Republicans win 218 US House seats, claiming majority and completing party's sweep into power alongside Trump, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
