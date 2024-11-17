MVA will get 'clear majority'; no need for anyone to crossover from other side: Cong's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
MVA will get 'clear majority'; no need for anyone to crossover from other side: Cong's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MVA
- majority
- Maharashtra
- Congress
- Ramesh Chennithala
- politics
- coalition
- PTI
- confidence
- statement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Controversy: Allegations of Coercion in Maharashtra Politics
Age Controversy Clouds Jharkhand Politics
Kemi Badenoch: A Straight-Talking Conservative Set to Transform British Politics
Kerala's Land Dispute: A Complex Intersection of Religion and Politics
Raj Thackeray's Son Enters Politics: MNS Challenges in Maharashtra Elections