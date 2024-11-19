BJP's environment minister sleeping over Delhi govt's repeated request to call emergency meet over dire pollution situation: Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's environment minister sleeping over Delhi govt's repeated request to call emergency meet over dire pollution situation: Gopal Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopal Rai
- Delhi
- pollution
- environment
- minister
- BJP
- emergency
- meeting
- government
- health
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mandal Murmu Joins BJP, Pledges to Address Santhal Pargana Demographic Concerns
BJP Pledges Rs 2,100 Aid for Jharkhand Women Amid Election Campaign
Jharkhand Elections: BJP's Decisive Campaign Strategy Unveiled
BJP Accuses Soren Government of Bangladeshi Intrusion for Vote Bank Politics
Elections in Jharkhand: PM Modi Predicts BJP Victory